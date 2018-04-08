Mr. David Lee Parnell, Jr, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Mr. Parnell was born June 16, 1944 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Avenue, Texas City, Texas 77591 on Tuesday April 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Jerry Lee will officiate the service and burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.