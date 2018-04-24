In remembrance of Jamie Paulette Smith of Galveston, Texas. Jamie passed away on April 21, 2018 after a hard-fought battle with leukemia.
The Book of Proverbs asks, "Who can find a diligent woman? For her price is far above rubies...Give her the fruit of her hands and let her own works praise her in the gates."
Jamie was a diligent woman, who lived her life in the service of others. Her children, family ties, and friends came first but she was quick to include others who needed a helping hand as well. Her workplaces included working in a preschool and in a nursing home, owning a sandwich shop, and cleaning the offices and homes of her beloved clients. No job was too small, too big, or too difficult. A diligent woman who will be mourned by many.
Jamie is survived by Jeffrey Smith, son Casey Smith and partner Breana Lucas, grand-baby Evelyn Smith, daughter Melissa and son-in-law Patrick Marshall, sister Regina Mott, nieces Samantha and Victoria Mott, nephews David and Jonathan Mott, her parents Dr. Leigh and Paula Smith, her loving animals Otis and Barney, and many friends she considered family. Her caregiver Ginger Loveless is to be lauded for her constant devotion and friendship.
Per her wishes, there will be a small beach-side service for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made in her name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Galveston Humane Society.
