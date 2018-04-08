O'Donnell
Funeral services for Nonette O'Donnell will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Reznicek
Funeral mass for Dorothy Reznicek will be held today at 11:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
