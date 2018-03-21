Celebration of Life Services for Margie R. Jones of Pearland will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver in Texas City.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jerry B. Lee, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Margie leaves to cherish memories, her son, Marcus E Jones and his love, Crystal Hunter; siblings, Arbie Smith (Brenda), Eva Newsome (Connie), Shirley Brown (Jeffrey), Recy Tatum (Frank), Dwight Smith (Billie Jean) and Theodoris Smith; grandchildren, Harmony, Mallory and Montez; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Please sign the online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.