Mrs. Susan Beth Montrose, 80, beloved wife, mother and friend, went to be with her Lord on March 25, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.
Born April 9, 1937, to John & Gladys Ryan, Susan was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward M. Montrose, Sr. and by their son, Thomas. She is survived by her sons: Kenneth and wife Jean of Illinois, Edward and wife Lydia of Galveston, Stephen of Katy, Jeff and fiancé Nichole of Santa Fe, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX on Thursday March 29, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park 10:00 a.m. on Friday March 30, 2018. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to a no kill animal shelter or animal rescue of your choice.
