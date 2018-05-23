Lowe
Funeral services for Carl Lowe will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Hysmith
A celebration of life service for James Hysmith, Jr. will be held today at 7 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City.
Villarreal
Funeral services for Jesse Villarreal will be held today at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. Burial will follow at La Marque City Cemetery.
McLeod
Visitation services for Kyle McLeod will be held today from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock.
Sustrick
Funeral Mass for Edward Sustrick, Jr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
