Mrs. Armaretta Davis, 89, passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, May 22, 2018 in her Texas City home which she and her husband built and where they raised five children and grandparented all the grands.
Armaretta was born November 22, 1928 in Proffitt, Texas, the elder of two children of Mildred Iola (Jordan) and Lewis "Pete" Whatley. In 1947, she graduated from Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Texas. On October 17, 1948, she married J. M. Davis and for 67 years they made a lovely life together that honored their Lord and to which we all aspire. Armaretta was very creative and expressed that talent daily in preparing amazing family meals, sewing beautifully, gardening, and decorating her home. Her greatest impact was loving and sharing the story of Jesus with youngsters especially through her 30 plus years of teaching toddlers at Northside Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, their infant daughter, Dianna Sue, her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Nelda (Whatley) and Robert Lee Moren; as well as her mother and father-in-law and their four daughters (Alice, Patsy, Wanell, and Joy) and two sons (Raymond and William Duffie).
Armaretta made precious memories with those she leaves who cherish her. Surviving her are two sons, James (Rebecca) and Douglas; three daughters, Nita, Janice Nolan (Buddy) and Martha Steely (Kip); grandchildren, Jeremy Nolan (Holly), Rebekah Viner (Tom), Jordan Davis, Matthew Davis (Brittany), Jake Davis (Tiffany), Lindsey Grigsby, Taylor Grigsby, Melissa Davis, Joshua Davis (Emily), Spencer Davis, Allison Davis, Kristin Steely, Kacie Tracey (Eliot); great grandchildren, Kay Leigh Nolan, Kate Lynn Nolan, Drew Viner, Caleb Browne, Jack Nolan, Jameson Davis, Raleigh Davis, Angel Quintanilla, Colten Nolan, Evie Viner, Evie Davis, Johnny Davis, and Jace Davis. Along with many friends, additional family surviving Mrs. Davis are her brother-in-law Acie Bubak, and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Service arrangements by Emken-Linton Funeral Home for visitation will be Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Clay Bowers of Northside Baptist Church officiating.
Burial service will be Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., Newcastle Cemetery in Newcastle, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
