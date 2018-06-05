Ms. Josephine Swan, 77, of Galveston passed away May 30, 2018 in Houston.
Services will be held on Thursday June 7, 2018 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6, Hitchcock 77563.
The viewing begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. She shall peacefully rest in Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock.
