Juanice Collins
TEXAS CITY—Juanice Collins, 85, of Texas City, Texas passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Lois Starek
LEAGUE CITY—Lois Starek, 89, of League City, TX peacefully passed away on Saturday March 24th surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Arrangements are with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
Clifton Booker
TEXAS CITY—Clifton Booker, 80, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
Leatrice Joy Evans
HITCHCOCK—Leatrice Joy Evans, 86, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Services have been entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Debra Lynn Donahue
SAN LEON—Debra Lynn Donahue, 58, of San Leon, Texas passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Dominco Mae Ali
DICKINSON—Dominco Mae Ali, 100, a life long resident of Dickinson, passed away April 11, 2018 in Webster, TX. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland.
William Howard Coltzer, Sr.
GALVESTON—William Howard Coltzer, Sr., 86, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Judy Grace Young
GALVESTON—Judy Grace Young, age 70, of Galveston died Friday April 6, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Laura Lane
GALVESTON—Laura Lane, age 75, of Galveston died Thursday April 5, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Robert Cuenod Greenwalt
GALVESTON—Robert Cuenod Greenwalt, age 97, of Nacogdoches, formerly of Galveston died Wednesday April 11, 2018 at his residence in Nacogdoches. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Alberto Lujan
GALVESTON—Alberto Lujan, age 88, of Texas City died Wednesday April 11, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Anthony F. Cooper
KEMAH—Anthony F. Cooper, of Kemah, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Kemah, Texas at the age of 99. Arrangements are with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
Everett Franklin McCann Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Everett Franklin McCann Jr., 77, of Texas City, Texas passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
