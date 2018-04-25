Virginia Jean Ragone Kammerer

Born September 7th, 1928 — Jeanie passed from this earthly life to be with our Lord, April 18th, 2018, aged 89.
Jeanie was a beloved and loving Mother, Grandmother, Godmother and Sister. She was the manager of Elaine Powers and Figure World for years.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Rhonda Ragone Messinger of Galveston and Elaine Couch and two grandchildren James and Melody Couch. She is also survived by older sister Leota Williams of Texas City, younger brother Rodney Brummit of Lone Oak, Texas and many nieces and nephews and two loving Godchildren, Morgan and Skylar Smith.
A memorial gathering at her home to celebrate her life will be held this Saturday, April 28th from 12 p.m. — 4 p.m. at 1901 Driftwood Ln., Galveston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.