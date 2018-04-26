Marcie Dreyer, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away on April 11, 2018 at the age of 71 years. Marcie was born on August 6, 1946, in Seattle, WA.
Marcie loved the youth of Santa Fe Little League and always stood up for them, and as most of you know, how she loved her politics.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband West Dreyer.
Marcie is survived by her brother Brecht Babeckos wife Terrie, two daughters Kelly Dreyer-Cruz husband Juan and Tricia Dodson, grandchildren: Patrick Dreyer wife Stacy, Samantha Vazquez husband Eric, Jordan Carrillo husband Nichols, Sean Dreyer wife Jesi, Dylan Dreyer and her great grandchildren: Eric Jr, Adrian, Gabrella Vazquez, Ariana Dreyer, Jayla and Isaiah Carrillo and Colton Dreyer.
A private service will be held at a later date.
