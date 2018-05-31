Leona Archie, 86, of Galveston, Texas died May the 21, 2018 at 9:07 p.m.
She was born to the late Naman Sr., and Aurelia Bourgeois, on November 16, 1931 in New Iberia, LA. Leona was a retiree of the Galveston Independent School District. She was a faithful and selfless member of Hasadiah Christian Center Inc., homemaker, and caregiver until her transition.
Preceded in death: husband of 68 years Deacon Taylor Sr., and daughter Vanessa Phillips.
Leona is survived by her sisters Helen Guidry of Hitchcock, Texas and Norma Cooper of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her children: Gwenda Phillips, Shirley Jackson, and Cheryl Archie of Galveston, Texas, Taylor Archie Jr. and Twala Archie of Houston, Texas, and Leila Stubblefield of Converse, Texas. Leona's 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends continues her legacy.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. at the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, June 2, 2018, funeral will follow beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
