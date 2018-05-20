Donnie Faye Baker-Jenkins
LEAGUE CITY—Donnie Faye Baker-Jenkins, 68, of League City died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Mainland Funeral Home.
James Lawrence Friend
TEXAS CITY—James Lawrence Friend passed away on May 18, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Claude Orville Parshall
TEXAS CITY—Claude Orville Parshall passed away on May 19, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Teresa Gonzales
TEXAS CITY—Teresa Gonzales passed away on May 18, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.