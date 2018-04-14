SANTA FE—Mrs. Mary Ann Mote Curley passed from this life Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Santa Fe.
A memorial service will be from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 15, 2018, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 3789, 6101 FM 646 South, Santa Fe, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.