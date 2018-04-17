The family of Dolores "Rusty" Dues are mourning the loss of their mother on Saturday April 14, 2018. She died peacefully in her sleep after many years of illness. Through it all she took comfort and pleasure in her many grandkids and great grandkids enjoying their company when possible and their adventures in life at all times. Born on August 28, 1930 in then Arcadia Texas, Dolores and her family moved to Arizona for a number of years eventually returning to Arcadia where she graduated high school. For many years she was active in the 4-H club in Dickinson where she shared her gift of sewing and baking with a new generation of children. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Dickinson from where she retired. Dolores was a member of the Shrine of the True Cross Church as well as the True Cross Quilters for many years until her eyesight began to fail her. Even then she continued to quilt with help at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Dues, a younger sister Margie Oman, her mother Marjorie Moore White, and father Sherman Rush. She is survived by her brother C. Dale Bain and his wife Gertraud, her brother Andrew Rush, and brother in law Harlen Oman, sisters in law Bonnie Dues, and Mary Agnes (Dues) Montgomery and her husband Orie Lee, as well as an aunt Margaret Meek, daughters Linda DeWitt, Georgia Stewart, and Cindy Villarrubia, and their husbands Larry, Mike, and Paul, and by her sons Wes Dues and Greg Dues and their wives Kim and Gloria. She was blessed with twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as a myriad of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson on Friday, April 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Shrine of the True Cross on Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
The family wished to thank her many friends for their thoughts and prayers and know that you are in ours as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.