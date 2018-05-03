GALVESTON—Maria Elena “Mary Helen” Coreas, age 81, of Galveston died with her 2 daughters at her side Thursday April 26, 2018 at the home of her daughter in Santa Fe due to a fire at her home in Galveston on Palm Sunday.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Mary Helen was born June 9, 1936 in Baytown, Texas to Jose Felipe Marron and Katy Rogers. She was the co-owner and operator of the La Rumba Café and owner of Golden Comb. She also worked as a seamstress for Ortiz Taylors serving many famous stars such as Liberace, Wayne Newton, Elton John, Pete Fountain, while proudly serving Galveston Law Enforcement and the Sea Scout Base with the skills God blessed her with. She loved to cook, travel to the casinos every month for fun and was always willing to help those in need.
Preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Anna Alpentzou and Anna Reyes; brother, Richard Rivera, Benjamin Marron, Roy Marron and Joe Angel Nieto ; survivors include husband of 32 years, Rogelio Coreas; daughters, Adela Alvarado (Pedro) and Elizabeth Garcia; son, George Eduardo Hipolito; grandsons, Robert Hipolito, Therapon Alpentzou (Teddy), Antonio (Tony) Alpentzou, Pedro Morales, Jr. and Justin Mabry; granddaughters, Catalina Lynch, Melissa Sanchez and Gina Alvarado; step mother, Etelvina Marron; siblings, Paula Galvan, Linda Perez, Lupe, Hinojosa, Frances Reyna, Albert Reyna, Gregory Orosco, Isabel Gonzales, Johnny Marron, Mary Ortiz, Emma Garcia, Frank Marron, Richard Marron, and Ralph Marron; step children, Martha Coreas, Luz Ayala Coreas, Mauricio A. Coreas, Roxana A. Coreas, Yanira Coreas, Julia Coreas and Blanca Coreas, numerous grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family would like to thank the nurses of AMED Hospice Susan, Karen, Toni, Diana and Social worker Christina for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Coreas. Also to Texas Home Health and nurse Donna Bartlett and the OT and PT teams that helped with all the great care of Mrs. Coreas. Special thanks to the UTMB Blocker Unit Nurses and team in the Tub room.
