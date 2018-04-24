In loving memory of Rudolph Lozano, age 81, or better known to his family and friends as “Super Star Rock and Roll Butch,” has taken his final breath on Friday, April 20, 2018 around 9 p.m. He was born in Galveston, Texas on August 16, 1936. Butch was a family man, he was a brother to 3 sisters, Mary Castro, Elvira Lozano, and Lydia Lozano and 3 brothers, Johnny Jr., Ray Lozano, and Tudy Lozano; and numerous nieces and nephews. He has joined his Father, John Lozano, his Brother, Johnny Jr. Lozano, and his Mother, Elvira Flores Lozano in Heaven.
He was a Galveston native that was always smiling and very positive. Just a glance of Butch would put a smile on your face with the unforgettable smile he gave others. He had many musical talents that he was able to share with others at every musical event he attended. We will carry with us our own “Special” moments and stories we can reflect on in the years to come. The Lord chose to take our beloved “Butch” into his loving arms so that he could rest in peace on this day.
This is a time not to mourn but to celebrate the beginning of a new life. Gone but never forgotten, he has a special place in everyone’s hearts that will never be replaced.
There will be a gathering for visitation on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will began at 7:00 p.m. and closing at 9:00 p.m., with Pastor Robert Dowdy officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Dowdy officiating. The funeral procession will depart at 9:45 a.m. from J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Paul Molina, George Torreros Jr., Randy Estep, John Lozano Jr., Danny Lozano and Brandon Emmanuel Castro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.