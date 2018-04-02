Tammy Robinson-Ewing, 57, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 in Hitchcock, TX. She was born to T. E. “Mac” and Alice Ann Robinson, in Texas City, Texas on November 11, 1960. Tammy lived all her life in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe area.
She worked for UTMB and at Gulf Greyhound Park. Tammy had a special way with animals of which she loved. She enjoyed the outdoors and watching the Astros and Texans. Tammy especially loved her grandchildren.
Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Alice Ann Robinson. She is survived by her father, T.E. “Mac” Robinson; special friend Keith Ewing, daughter Danielle Ewing, son Travis Ewing and wife Katie, sister Cynthia “Sis” Wise and husband Dennis, brother Gregory Mac Robinson, extended family Kimberly Dotson-Tucker, grandchildren; Tristany Ewing, Jada Morgan, Colton Wagner and one grandson on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Funeral Home with Missie Perez officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Wise, Daryl Ewing, Sheila Ewing, Keith Ewing, Greg Robinson and Ted Robinson.
