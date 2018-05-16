LaFleur
A memorial service for Mildred LaFleur will be held today at 3 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Giusti
Funeral service for Ottavio Giusti will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston memorial Park Cemetery.
Tyer
A celebration of life service for Don Tyer will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Scott
Funeral service for Shirley Scott will be held today at 3 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Robison
Graveside service with military honors for Leonard Robison will be held today at 3 p.m. in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
