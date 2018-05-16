LaFleur

A memorial service for Mildred LaFleur will be held today at 3 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Giusti

Funeral service for Ottavio Giusti will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston memorial Park Cemetery.

Tyer

A celebration of life service for Don Tyer will be held today at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.

Scott

Funeral service for Shirley Scott will be held today at 3 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home.

Robison

Graveside service with military honors for Leonard Robison will be held today at 3 p.m. in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.

