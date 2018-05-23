Armaretta Davis
TEXAS CITY—Armaretta Davis, 89, of Texas City, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Leona Bourgies Archie
Leona Bourgies Archie, 86, passed away in Jeannie Sealy Hospital @ UTMB on May 21, 2018 surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
