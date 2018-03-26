KATY—Lillie Mae Barrow, 81, received her reward of eternal rest on March 21, 2018, at Grace Care Center in Katy, TX.
Visitation for Lillie will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, 2018, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church with Pastor Darrell Glenn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church for a reception following the service.
See full obit and sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
