Robert “Bobby” Henry Redfield Jr., 66, a native Texan and lifelong resident of the Houston area, passed away April 24, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by family and loved ones. Bobby was born March 21st, 1952, the son of Betty and Robert H. Redfield Sr.
Bobby attended both Spring Branch and Clear Creek High Schools graduating from the latter in 1970 followed by studies at San Jacinto College. He was an independent builder and through 40 plus years, Redfield Custom Building, envisioned, designed, built and restored hundreds of quality apartments, homes and structures. He was a true Texan and outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and BBQ. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Bobby is survived by his daughter Jennifer Bencivengo and husband, Darren; son, Robert “Robby” H. Redfield III and wife, Mandi; grandchildren Ashley, Andrew and Austin Bencivengo; Brayden and Dylan Redfield; brother, John W. Redfield and life companion Nanette Coco He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
Per Bobby’s request, no formal services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the Redfield family in care of Jeter memorial Funeral Home.
