Michael Wayne Hayes, born on July 11, 1953, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 3, 2018. Born in Landstuhl, Germany, Mike was a genuinely kind and generous person that everyone loved to be around. His passing leaves us all with much sadness and many tears, but we know that he is at peace now.
Mike served his country in the Army for four years between 1972 and 1976. He also supervised a county survey crew for thirty years, and owned Santa Fe Realty with his wife, but his real loves were his wife Lou Lou, his two boys Brian and Nick, and of course fishing! Mike was one of the best fisherman anywhere, but he was so selfless that he was usually baiting other people’s hooks or fixing a backlash, instead of catching more fish than anyone. He built four houses from the ground up with his own hands, and just loved constructing things and tinkering. He founded the "Shipwrecked Cooking Team" that is still rocking on today with his wife, sons and many friends. He was a dedicated member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Hitchcock. You never heard Michael Hayes say a bad word about anybody, and he passed those admirable traits on to his sons. He was a family man above all else. Mike had humility and character, which are in short supply these days.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Lou Lou Hayes; sons, Brian Hayes, Nick Hayes and wife, Hailey; sisters and their husbands, Susie and Jack Pepas, and Nancy and Sean Crowley; brother-in-law, Ed Shaw; numerous loved nieces and nephews, and of course more friends than you can count. We lost an incredible husband, father, brother, great friend and overall wonderful human being, but heaven got an amazing fisherman. Rest in peace brother. Love from all your family and friends.
