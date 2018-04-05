We invite our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the Love and Legacy of our beloved Matriarch, Mrs. Willie Mae Scott Thibodeaux of Hitchcock, Texas.
Services will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM followed by services at 10:00 AM. Dr. W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
A chartered member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, she is survived by her children, Curtis Scott, Sr., (Mary), Walter Henderson, Frank Lee Henderson, Sr. (Sharon), Joseph E. Thibodeaux, Jr., William H. Thibodeaux, Sr. (Yvonne) and Barbara Grover (Clint); two sisters, Sewilla Scott and Leona Decluette; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, extended family members and friends. Please sign her online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
