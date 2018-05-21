James Lawrence (Larry) Friend, suddenly passed away on Friday, May 18, at S.E. Memorial Hospital. He was born in Crescent City, California, to Roy & Katie Friend on August 12, 1957.
During Larry’s “dash”, he and wife, Lisa, built a business – Exhibitech – which fabricated many creative projects for NASA as well as one housing Princess Diana’s necklace for display at Mattress Mac’s. Larry worked 20+ years at NASA as an Exhibit Specialist making many special friends there. He enjoyed working in the yard and caring for his rescue pets.
Larry’s great loves were his grandchildren: Hailey, Hunter, Dani, and Austin. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids at the beach. Larry also excelled at wood working and enjoyed all the latest and greatest technology. Though sometimes overwhelming to him, Larry loved his extended family and all their quirks.
Larry’s greatest love of all was his wife of 28 years, Lisa. Lisa and Larry lived the “love at first sight” life of two families becoming one family instantaneously. They lived a life of joy, working side by side, filled with faithful love. He will be greatly missed.
Larry is survived by loving wife, Lisa Theobald Friend; sons, Christopher Friend, Joshua Friend (daughter Hannah and son Austin); daughter, Melanie McKimmy (daughter Hailey and son Hunter); son, Steven Bahr (wife Amanda and daughter Dani); sister, Theresa Neff (husband John) and several nieces and nephews.
Larry’s Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 23, at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City from 5-8 p.m.
The family asks that donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter.
