Alice M. Walker was born to Charles Allen and Mary Jean Osterman Brooks in Galveston, Texas on November 18, 1946. She passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family on May 4, 2018.
Alice M. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Edward Walker and son Daryl Wayne Walker.
She is survived by her daughter Stacey J Tennison, son Charles Russell Walker both of League City, brother Bill Brooks of Cleveland, Texas and three grandchildren Kenneth Charles Tennison, Christopher Charles Walker and Steven Charles Walker.
A visitation will be held on Monday May 7, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and funeral services have been scheduled for Tuesday May 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in League City, Texas. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas.
