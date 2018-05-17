Hoskins
A memorial service for Gerald Hoskins will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 701 FM 646, Dickinson under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Delesandri
Funeral service for Antone Delesandri will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Hall
Memorial mass for Jeanne Engels Hall will be held today at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
Foerster
Visitation services for Susan Foerster will be held today at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood between 4-6 p.m.
Goodman
Graveside services for John Goodman will be held today at 2 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.