Hoskins

A memorial service for Gerald Hoskins will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 701 FM 646, Dickinson under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.

Delesandri

Funeral service for Antone Delesandri will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.

Hall

Memorial mass for Jeanne Engels Hall will be held today at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.

Foerster

Visitation services for Susan Foerster will be held today at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood between 4-6 p.m.

Goodman

Graveside services for John Goodman will be held today at 2 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.

