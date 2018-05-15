Jeanne Mae Engels passed away peacefully on April 20, 2018.
There will be a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Orrin Halepeska and Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. There will be a reception following the Mass. Jeanne will be interred at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
