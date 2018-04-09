Maria Sophia Colvin, a resident of Dickinson, Texas, Passed away April 5th in Texas City, Texas. Sophia, as she was known to her friends was born May 16, 1935 to Christine and Johann Schraudolf in Stockheim, Germany, later followed by her younger brothers Erwin, Hienrich, and Johann and sister Rosemary. They grew up in the small town of Furstenbeldbruck, Germany just outside of Munich. There she met Grady “DeVon” Colvin, who was a pilot in the United States Air Force at Neubiberg, Germany. She went out with him for a date on a lark, a man who at the time had his arm in a sling recovering from an auto accident. The rest was history. They married and at the end of his tour, they came back to the U.S. to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to live the great American dream.
Sophia worked while DeVon resumed and finished school at LSU. They brought three boys into the world - DeVon, Gary and Todd. The family moved from Louisiana to Texas in the early 60’s - first to Irving, then finally settling in Dickinson where they raised their children. As the boys grew up, she took positions as an administrative assistant at NASA, then went into retail sales at Battlestien’s, acquired her Realtor’s License and then partnered with her friend Jobina as businesswomen to open SoJo’s fashion resale shop in League City prior to her retiring with her husband DeVon. After 52 years of marriage, DeVon passed in 2007 after enduring a chronic illness for most of his life.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son Todd Colvin; brothers Heinrich, and Johann; and sister Rosemary.
She is survived by her sons, DeVon Colvin and wife Griselda, and Gary Colvin and wife Janette; daughter-in-law Barbara Colvin; brother Erwin Schraudolf; grandchildren Gary Jr. and wife Amanda, Michael and wife Jennifer, Gentry, James and partner Bryan, Garrett and partner Lisa, and Sarah; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to Sophia’s love for people and richness of life; she will be missed by many friends and extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial in her honor will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2018, Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, Dickinson, TX.
Sophia’s family would like to extend special thanks to Tina and Trudy and the staff of La Vita Bella Care Home for their loving care for the last years of her life.
