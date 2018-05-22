Friend
Memorial service for James Larry Friend will be held today between 5-8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Davis
Funeral service for Marvin Davis, Sr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. N., with a burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
