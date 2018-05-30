Catherine Cecile Crowder died peacefully in Austin, Texas on May 26, 2018 at the age of 88 years. She lived her life in Galveston, La Marque and Austin, TX. Catherine was born April 27, 1930 in Galveston to J.B. and Anna Henderson.
She graduated from Ursuline Academy in Galveston, Texas in 1947. She attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas. She worked for the Corps of Engineers in Galveston, Texas. She married William F. (Bill) Crowder on September 20, 1951. Catherine spent the rest of her life as a homemaker, mother and grandmother. Always active Catherine enjoyed gardening, bike riding, walking, traveling, playing tennis and bridge. Over the past five years she became quite the Artist. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son Bryan Crowder.
She is survived by her daughter Laura Richardson (Don), son Paul Crowder (Lollie); grandchildren Abby BeMent and Bart Richardson, Collin and Caden Crowder, Ryan, Tye and Taylor Crowder, her sisters JoAnn Hogan and Jeanette Hasselmeier, her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her great grandson, Bo BeMent.
A special thank you for her dear Caregivers at the Grace House her home for the past 5 years and to Guiding Hospice in Austin, Texas for their 3 days of care; also, her friend Patty from Emmaus Catholic Church in Lakeway, Texas.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, June 1, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a vigil being at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio at the James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque, Texas.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Tx. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Tx.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Charity of your choice.
