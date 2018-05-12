Marilyn Ishmael of Texas City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 9, 2018.
She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Preceded in death by her parents John L. and Dorothy Stockwell, two brothers, and four sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard, two sisters, Rosemary Styke and Rita O’Malley, her daughters: Kim Gripp, Leslie Conner, and husband David, Jeri Ishmael and husband Ronny Reegan, four grandchildren: Bryan Gripp and wife Cara, Brandy McRae and husband Nathan, Roger Allen Reeves, and Richard Reeves. Four great-grandchildren: Bryson, Bentley, Brody, and Carson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Joe Hensley, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
