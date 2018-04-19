Services for Kevin Chambers will be Friday, April 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM, 1765 Texas City, TX.
Memorials may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors at 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
