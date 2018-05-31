Robbins
Funeral services for Roberta Robbins will be held today at 11 a.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Landreneau
Funeral Mass for James Landreneau will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Walker
Funeral services for Delila Walker will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dixon
Visitation services for George Dixon will be held today between 10-11:45 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in League City, 1645 East Main St., League City.
Seidensticker
Memorial service for John Seidensticker will be held today at 2 p.m. at Nassau Bay Baptist Church in Nassau Bay under the direction of Schaetter Funeral Home, Inc.
Gobert
Funeral services for Ola Gobert will be held today at 11 a.m. at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Cunningham
Funeral Mass for Catherine Cunningham will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Solis
Memorial services for Thomas Solis will be held today between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Unity Funeral Home, 7730 Boone Rd., Houston.
