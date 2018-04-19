Donna Dues Sarpolus, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and “Nana”, peacefully slipped away from this life on April 10, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jimmie and Mary Lou Dues of Dickinson, Texas.
She is survived by her son Tony Sarpolus and wife Sarah, grandchildren Liam and Alice Sarpolus and step daughter Staci Sarpolus Parker and her husband Shane. She is also survived by sisters Debbie Dues Kilgore and husband Jackie, Denise Dues Ward and husband David, Dayna Dues Snyder and husband Paul. Donna also leaves behind other nieces, nephews and Dues family relatives.
Donna was born January 7, 1954 in La Marque, Texas. She attended Shrine of the True Cross School and Dickinson High School where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1972. After graduation she attended Southwest Texas State University where she received a degree in cyto-technology and later worked at MD Anderson in Houston and UTMB Galveston. In recent years her life was dedicated to her grandchildren Liam and Alice and a relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ. She will forever be remembered for the heartfelt kindness she showed to everyone she knew. We will more closely miss her at our family gatherings, her beautiful smile and the warm loving hugs she always shared. We rest assured she goes to a better place to be with her Lord and her loving parents. Rest in peace our sweet Donna.
Funeral service was held on Monday April 16, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas with internment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.