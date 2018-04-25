Charles James Rosen, passed away on Monday, April 23rd, Webster, TX, at the age of 76.
He was born on July 27th in, Highland Park, Michigan, to Louis and Celia Avrin Rosen.
His hobbies included photography and wood carving. His employment was varied and complex as he was. Charles enjoyed and proudly served in the United States Navy and received the Good Conduct Medal, and later volunteered with Boy Scouts of America receiving the District Award of Merit.
Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Celia, his sisters Dorothy Cook and Brenda Ganz, and his brother Gerald Rosen. Survived by his wife Judith Rosen, sons Nathan and Levi Rosen, Levi’s wife D’janise and his grandson Terran Rosen.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Houston National VA Cemetery in Houston, TX 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038 on Thursday April 26th at 10:15 a.m.
For memorials, please donate to the National Alzheimer’s Association. http://www.alztex.org/forms/donateform.asp
