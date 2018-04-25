Don Edward Labberton was born in Yakima, Washington on June 1, 1937. He passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 in Webster, Texas.
He is preceded in death by wife, Trina McRae Labberton; parents, Frank and Naomi Labberton and son-in-law James Gardner.
Don is survived by brother, William “Bill” Labberton and wife, Penny of Beaverton, Oregon; sister-in-law, Camilla “Meme” Gower of Alpine, California; daughter, Lisa Gardner of League City, TX; son, Mark Labberton and wife Patty of Friendswood, TX; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Gardner, Christian and Mallory Labberton and Cory Nolen; great-grandchild, Annilyn Gardner.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 27th at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City with a 9 a.m. Visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Visit Don’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.