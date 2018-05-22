Dorothy May Nicholson, 94, longtime resident of Dickinson, TX, passed away May 20, 2018, in League City. Dorothy was born May 13, 1924 to Ray and Rena Moore in Satin, TX.
She was a beautician and a loyal member of the First Baptist Church of Dickinson at one time being honored as the oldest continuous member. Dorothy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 52 years Woodrow Wilson Nicholson, and brothers Clyde Clifton Moore, Otha Ray Moore, and Jack Maynard Moore.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons Donald Nicholson and wife Darlene and Doyle Nicholson and wife Sandra; grandchildren Kirk Nicholson and wife Karen, Donna Willard, Tonya Gough and husband Michael, Lea Pierce and husband Charles, and Dack Nicholson and wife Brooke; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation in her honor will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 24, 2018, with funeral services 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 25, 2018, Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, TX.
