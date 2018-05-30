George Ray Dixon, age 66, died peacefully under hospice care on May 28, 2018 surrounded by his family. The long battle with liver failure won. He was a Christmas baby born on 12-23-1951 in Silsbee, TX. He was the son of Audice Rayford Dixon and Peggy Marie Douglas Dixon who preceded him in death in 2005. His brother, William (Bill) Edward Dixon passed away in July, 2016.
George is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Velvet Catherine Marshall Dixon, children, Peggy Jo Dixon Faust and her husband, William Daniel Faust of Corpus Christi, son Douglas Ray Dixon and wife, Danielle Caruso Dixon Seattle, WA and son Marshall George Dixon Austin, TX. Grandchildren are Gabrielle Marie Doerr and Elden Ray Doerr of Corpus Christi and two step grandchildren, Macy Faust and Emily Faust in Corpus.
George’s early years were in East Texas and West Louisiana where his mother was from. In 1960, they moved to Midland, TX. He attended all levels of schooling and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1970 where he was active with Football and numerous civic organizations. After high school, George worked his way through Southwest Texas (now Texas State University) while working for Atlantic Richfield Oil Company in the summers. He graduated with a Journalism and Education Degree in 1975. While at Texas State, he joined the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Later he was active with helping to organize the CENTEX Phi Kappa Psi Alumni Association in 2007.
After graduation from college, he developed a strong work ethic while working for several oil field service companies located both onshore and offshore in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The oil industry collapsed in 1983 and he worked his way up through the ranks for the next 24 years at Farmers Insurance Group of Companies in Houston and Austin. George loved his work as the Houston Division Agency Manager and assumed numerous other management positions before retiring in 2007. Retirement could not hold him down. He found enjoyment in opening and operating the Dixon Insurance Agency over the next three years.
He was a member of St Thomas More Catholic Church in Austin. George loved life. He enjoyed camping, fishing and entertaining with his guitar around the campground or in his garage. He also had a passion for dancing, genealogy and snow skiing. But nothing was more important to him than his family. His Family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed the many trips traveling with Velvet in their travel trailer.
Under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main in League City, TX there will be visitation on Friday, June 1 from 10–11:45 a.m. with service to follow and graveside interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX with Deacon Andy DeYoung presiding.
The following week, there will be a Celebration of Life for George at the Cook Walden Funeral Home, Chapel of the Hills at 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX on June 9, 2018 at 11 a.m.
Any memorial donations can be made to the Hospice Austin’s Christopher House, 2820 E. MLK Blvd, Austin, TX 78702 512-342-4700.
To share memories of George with his family, please visit www.crowderfuneralhome.com
