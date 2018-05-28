SANTA FE—Mrs. Billie P. Morreale passed from this life Friday afternoon, May 25, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Her Husband, Vincent, asked me to write the obituary. While she and my Father were married just 6 days shy of their 65th Anniversary, being her Son, I have known her all my life. So I guess that qualifies for me to speak of a Woman that loved, laughed, and enjoyed life.
Born May 26, 1935 in Logansport, Louisiana, Mom met Dad while spending the Summer with her Mother in Galveston, where they fell in love and got married. Soon after, she graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1953. They bought a house in La Marque and lived there until 1971, when they moved to Santa Fe when it was still known as Alta Loma.
She was a proud mother of 2 only children. Born 19 & 1/2 yrs apart and loved spending time with her family.
Billie was a voracious reader and volunteered her time as a librarian with her Friend Cheryl Liggio at Shrine of True Cross School in Dickinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Coma Dee and Ada (Bogle) Fletcher; brother, Lee Ray Fletcher; and sister-in-law, Marie Fletcher.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 year, Vincent Morreale; son, David Ray Morreale and wife, Anne; daughter, Laurie Lynne Baxter and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Shawna Bunyard, Zachary Morreale, Kathryn Morreale, Gwen Baxter, Wiley Baxter; and great-grandson, Jimmy Bunyard.
A Funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend John Kappe, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be James Bunyard, Danny Hermann, Jason Hermann, Matt Brumit, Zachary Morreale and David Tisdale.
A Rosary will be recited by Mr. Don LeCompte at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with visitation continuing until 8:00 p.m.
Before her lengthy illness…including being a breast cancer survivor in 1977, Mom enjoyed traveling the highways of Texas and Louisiana in their travel trailers and motorhomes. We used to go to New Braunfels when it was still a very small town and before it became so popular. When they impounded Lake Sam Rayburn, we kept an RV at a small park and spent many weekends out in our Falcon Waterbug Boat, catching fish and whiling away the hours among friends. During the Christmas Season, she loved going to Fredericksburg to pick up those last few “special” gifts for family and friends. Summertime brought adventures to their ranch in Logansport, or traveling along River Road, visiting the plantations along the Mississippi River.
Mom & Dad showed the open road to my Sister and I…and for that we will be forever grateful.
My Mother was a thoughtful and loving Wife, who stood by her Husband, good times and bad. She was a wonderful Mother…stern, yet loving and generous to a fault. How are we supposed to continue life’s journey without her support? It is comforting to know that she will be keeping an eye on us from above.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Mom’s Friends on the back 2 pews at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock.
