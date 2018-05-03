William Whittington, 91 of Dickinson, Texas passed away on April 25, 2018. He was born in Wells, Texas on September 19, 1926 to George and Ida Lee Whittington. William was married to his wife Patricia Whittington for 50 years and had a career in bee keeping. His passion was his family and his business of bee keeping.
William is preceded in death by former wife Irene Whittington, parents George and Ida Lee Whittington; sons Larry Whittington, David Whittington, Kenneth Whittington; daughter Elizabeth Dixon and granddaughter Amanda Whittington.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Whittington; son Curtis Whittington; grandchildren William James Dixon, David Dixon, Jessie Whittington and Larry Wayne Whittington. Along with numerous great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, and Webster, Texas 77598.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with interment to follow.
