James Benjamin Hysmith Jr., from Galveston, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 3, 2018, with his family by his side.
He will forever be loved and missed by his best friend and wife, Nannette Benham Hysmith, and his three daughters Rose Ann Hilton Luna, Shirley Hilton and Diane Dixon Place.
Please come celebrate James’ life on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. memorial service at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.