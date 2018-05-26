1931-2018
Martha Moore Cuenod passed away on Wednesday, the 23rd of May 2018.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Martha was born in Houston on the 6th of September 1931, to parents Helen Paxton Moore and Edward Weaver Moore. She graduated from Lamar High School, attended Sweetbriar College in Virginia and graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She married the love of her life, Marc Cuenod, on April 19, 1954 at Christ Church Cathedral in Houston. They raised three children, initially in Houston, and later in Galveston where the family moved in 1964. Martha and Marc made lifelong friends in Galveston and both were active in the community. In 2008, they returned to Houston to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Martha had an indomitable spirit and a strong will. She was a strict grammarian and never missed an opportunity to correct her children when they misspoke. In her younger years, she was an avid tennis player and throughout her life loved watching the major tournaments on television. She was absolutely convinced she could call lines more accurately from her kitchen table than could the linesman actually on the court.
Church and faith were very important parts of Martha’s life. As an only child born to less than active churchgoing parents, Martha at a very young age decided to attend church on her own. After finding a parish in which she felt comfortable, Martha returned home one day and promptly invited her parents to attend her baptism and confirmation. Martha was an active church volunteer serving on the Altar Guild at both Christ Church Cathedral in Houston and Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston. She was a member of the Daughters of the King at Trinity, served several terms on the Trinity School Board and was a church office volunteer. Martha was an active member of the Junior Leagues of Houston and Galveston and also served on the Board of Directors of the Houston/Galveston Chapter of the American Red Cross. She enjoyed playing bridge and loved Mexican food and shrimp po-boys. Most of all, she loved her family, her country and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Weaver and her beloved cousins Dan Moody and Nancy Moody. She is survived by her husband, Marc; daughter, Carol Vickery and husband Andy; son, Marc Cuenod, Jr. and wife Julie; daughter, Annie Cuenod; granddaughter, Christie Garella and husband Kiel; grandson, Marc Peeler and wife Morgan; and great grandchildren, Brooks and Emmie Garella.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at the Hallmark for making Martha’s final days as comfortable as possible.
The family held a private memorial service to honor Martha’s life.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, 2216 Ball Ave., Galveston, TX 77550; Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston, 720 Tremont St., Galveston, TX 77550; Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002; or to the charity of one’s choice.
