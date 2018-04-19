TEXAS CITY—Earline Johnson Brown, 85, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster, TX.
She was the only child born to Earl Scott and Evelyn Clark on February 2, 1933, in Franklin, LA. Her younger years were spent in the town of her birth. Earline accepted Christ at an early age while in Franklin. She later moved to Galveston, TX. While in Galveston she met and married her first husband John Johnson who precedes her in death
Earline worked for the University of Texas Medical Branch for fifty years, retiring in 2007. She was the Supervisor over the laundry department. Earline was a dedicated worker receiving honors for her years of service.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Willie Hollis Johnson, Ernest Johnson, and grandson, Anthony Johnson.
Earline leaves cherish memories with her husband, Vernon Brown; son, Johnnie Johnson (Canzetta); daughter, Deborah Johnson; the grandson she raised as a son, Rev. Ronnie Johnson and grandson, William Johnson of Arkansas, and great-granddaughter, Tia Johnson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Visit her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
