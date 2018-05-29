GALVESTON—Ola Dean Gobert, age 91, of Galveston was called home by her Savior on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Funeral services are Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston, with Reverend Ray Pinard officiating. Private family entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018 at the funeral Home.
Ola was born on September 26, 1926 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Henry and Ella Fredericks the last girl of 12 children. She graduated in 1944 from Natchitoches High School where she was voted by the student body as most beautiful in her graduating class.
During that time she met a young soldier on maneuvers in the coffee shop where she worked as a waitress. When he proceeded to flirt with her, she responded by sticking her finger in his ice cream. He waited by the back door of the coffee shop for her to get off of work and asked if he could stay in touch by writing. After a mail communication courtship via letters overseas, Chester Gobert returned to Natchitoches after the war to claim Ola Dean as his bride. It was a love that lasted over 66 years until her husband’s death in 2012.
Ola and Chester started off life together in Tarentum, Pennsylvania where she worked in an insurance office. Over the years, she gained respect as a seasoned Insurance professional that covered 4 states in a period of 45 years.
After moving back to Galveston in 1968 Ola sold real estate and became an active member of several professional insurance organizations. As a member of Moody Memorial First at United Methodist church she served on their board of directors and on the Board of Directors of Libby’s Place adult day care.
Ola was a caring person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son Rick and daughter-in-law Beverley Gobert, 3 grandsons, Aaron and his wife Nicole, Andrew, Jeremy and his wife Lauren.
