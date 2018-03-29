A celebration of life service for Gwen Neugent will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Graveside services will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
A homegoing celebration for Ted Perkins will be held today at 11 a.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston.
A graveside service for Susan Montrose will be held today at 10 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
A celebration of life service for Andre Derouen Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.