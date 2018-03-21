GALVESTON—Kenneth Wayne Schultz, 61, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
TEXAS CITY—Charles “Chuck” Thompson, age 81, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
TEXAS CITY—Doris C. Goodwin, 81, longtime resident of Texas City, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
TEXAS CITY—Arnell Daniels, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Ashton Parke Care Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
