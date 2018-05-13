TEXAS CITY—
Mr. Ottavio Giusti passed from this life Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Texas City.
Born July 9, 1945 in Galveston, Mr. Giusti was a graduate of Kirwin High School. He proudly served his county in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and was an insurance claims adjuster until he retired. He enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, and having coffee with friends. Tavio was an avid fan of sports especially the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Giovanni and Mary Catherine Giusti; brother, Saulle Giusti.
Survivors include his daughter Mary Catherine “MC” Giusti and William “Shannon” Griffin; son, Giovanni “Johnny” Giusti; niece, Nina Giusti; and numerous cousins.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday May 17, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Reverend John Kappe officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christian Lusby, Anthony De Ranieri, Gino De Ranieri, and Mike Lusby
