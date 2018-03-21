Robert Sessum was born to R.V. and Eloise Sessum in Laurel, Mississippi on May 23, 1949 and was called home on March 16, 2018 in Webster, Texas. When Robert was 2 his family relocated to Pasadena, Texas where Robert attended elementary and middle school. They then moved to Webster, Texas where Robert graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1968. While in high school Robert played on the Varsity Football team and was active in other school organizations and clubs. Robert then followed in his father’s footsteps and helped to operate the Sessum’s Phillips 66 Service Station in Nassau Bay, Texas. Robert met the love of his life in 1972 during a flooding event in Houston, Texas. Robert and Diann wed in 1973 in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
Robert was active with all his children in sporting events and community involvement. Robert was a member of Nassau Bay Baptist Church since early in his life. Robert began working for area school districts in 1980 when he was employed by the Clear Creek Independent School District. At the time of Robert’s passing he was employed by the Alvin Independent School District. While working for Alvin ISD in 2012 he was awarded the Top Mechanic of the Year by the Texas Association of School Bus Technicians.
Robert is preceded in death in by parents R.V. and Eloise Sessum and son Bret.
Robert is survived by wife Diann; sons Ryan, Jared and Justin; daughter-in-law Jennifer and granddaughter Reagan. Robert is also survived by sister Ann as well as numerous members of his extended family.
Family will receive guests Thursday, March 22nd from 5-8 p.m. at Nassau Bay Baptist Church, 18131 Nassau Bay Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058. Robert’s Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. at Nassau Bay Baptist Church with Dr. David Fannin officiating. Immediately following, Robert will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to Life Gift Organ Donation Center or your favorite charity in Robert’s memory.
