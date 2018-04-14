William Howard "Billy" Coltzer, Sr. (affectionately known as Pop) passed from this life on Thursday, April 12, 2018. He was 86 years old. Pop was preceded in death by his father, George W. Coltzer; mother, Willie Shive Coltzer; and brother, Henry Coltzer. He is survived by his wife, Julie Teichman Coltzer; brother, Robert Coltzer of Bacliff; daughter, Sandra Lehman and husband Craig of Kingwood; daughter, Lori Froelich and husband Kelly of Scottsdale; and son, Billy and wife Shelley of Galveston. He was "Paw Paw" to Shane Lehman of Kingwood, Natalie Guerrero and husband Will of Houston, Alexis Faust and husband Peter of Kingwood, Will Froelich and wife Megan of Phoenix, Lindsey Humphrey and husband Connor of Scottsdale, Chase Coltzer of Galveston, and Kaleigh Coltzer of Galveston. Great grandchildren include Vivian Guerrero, Charlotte Guerrero, Alexandra Faust, Luke Froelich, Samuel Froelich, Grace Froelich, and Henry Humphrey.
Born November 4, 1931, Pop was a life-long, proud resident of what he referred to as Gal-VES-ton. Having lost his father at a young age, Pop's influential years were tempered by the Methodist church, team sports, and the Boy Scouts of America, where earned the honor of Eagle Scout. After high school, he attended the University of Texas and the University of Houston. At the onset of the Korean war, and on the advice of his uncle, he enlisted in the US Air Force. It was during this time that he married what would be his wife of 66 years, Julie Teichman, a classmate from junior high school. The Air Force quickly discovered that Pop had superior cabinet making and baseball skills and he was never deployed to combat. He spent the Korean war (safely) at Ellington Field building radar cabinets and flying to neighboring air force bases playing baseball.
After the Air Force, Pop worked as a carpenter, eventually landing a job with the Oliver Company Constructors, where it was quickly discovered that he was much more than a carpenter. Pop rose through the ranks to estimator, vice president, and eventually owner of what would be rebranded as The Coltzer Company. In his later years, he helped found Zero/Six Consulting, LLC where he mentored numerous young people in all things that are "construction" but more importantly all things that are "life."
That said, Pop was a teacher and one of his favorite things was teaching children in the Christian Education Department at the First Presbyterian Church of Galveston. He was very proud to influence young children with the growth of their faith. Although he had joined First Presbyterian Church later in life, he gave it his all, just as he did with everything else in life that was important to him. Over the years he served as an Elder, was a member of the Board of Deacons and advised numerous committees. He was very proud that the Coltzer Company built the addition to the church that now houses the Christian Education Department.
Pop was also a member of El Mina Shrine Temple and loved his years traveling with the "mini patrol" to various parades across the state.
Although Pop was not a simple man, he was a hard-working, painfully honest man with simple needs. He understood that the effort he invested in faith, family, and friends would result in the ultimate return on his investment - the love and respect of all that opened their hearts to him.
A visitation will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Funeral services will be Monday, April 16, at 10:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Galveston. Burial will be at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Craig Lehman, Kelly Froelich, Shane Lehman, Will Froelich, Chase Coltzer, Will Guerrero, Connor Humphrey, and Peter Faust. Floyd Carrier will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the First Presbyterian Church (marked for the Salvation Army Monday Night Meals or the Christian Education Department), or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank entire staff (as well as the residents) of the Meridian Retirement Community for their kindness and support to Pop and Julie over the last year.
Pop always said that Texas was God's Country; safe to say that he is truly in God's country now.
Rest in peace, Pop.
